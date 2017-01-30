Nugget of Knowledge: Pizza Facts

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Lost in Translation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

In 2014, food scientists from the United State Department of Agriculture studied the baking properties of cheeses.

They found scientific evidence for a commonly known fact…mozarella makes the best pizza cheese.

The scientists discovered that mozzarella melts differently than other cheeses.

When mozzarella heats up, it begins to stretch, the water in the cheese begins to evaporate, creating bubbles, when the bubbles pop, the cheese browns.

Then you get a layer of delicious, gooey, melted cheese.

By contrast, all the other cheeses in the study had at least one drawback: some were too oily, while others weren’t stretchy enough.

Only mozzarella was just right.

