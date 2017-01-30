Numbers grow for homeless youth in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Each year the Department of Housing and Urban Development requires every county to do a homeless count. Several agencies in the area depend on the results to pinpoint different needs.

Trumbull County officials conducted the count last week. Funds are allocated based on those numbers.

Sister Jean Orsuto of the Trumbull County Housing Collaborative said volunteers go out on a specific “point in time” date and find homeless people in the area. They hand out personal hygiene items and begin a conversation with the person about why they are homeless. No one is required to answer to answer the questions but many do.

“We want to know who is out there so that we can extend services to them to get them housed,” Sister Orsuto said. “It is very important that we used rapid re-housing to get them into housing as soon as possible and get them the services they need to maintain housing.”

The clients are typically assisted with finding an apartment, security deposit, first month’s rent and utility support.

Sister Orsuto said they made contact with 20 homeless people this year and the answers they received as to why they are homeless include: Mental health, job loss, abuse and the drug epidemic.

Funding that is allocated following the homeless count will go to different programs throughout Trumbull County to help services that support the homeless community.

Orsuto said they are keeping an eye on the growing population of homeless youth that ranges in age from 18 to 26. There were 36,907 unaccompanied youth on a single night in 2015 across the United States. Most (87 percent or 32,240) were youth between the ages of 18 and 24, and 13 percent (or 4,667) were children under the age of 18.

Governor John Kasich is presenting his state budget soon that includes funding for the Ohio Housing Trust fund, which appropriates money to homeless organizations in the state. A $15 million increase is being proposed.