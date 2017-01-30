Investigators: Man shot woman after being asked to leave Rogers home

ROGERS, Ohio (WYTV) – State and local police worked to piece together the events that led up to a shooting in Columbiana on Saturday where a woman was killed.

Monday, investigators released the names of those involved in the incident to WKBN.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Tammy Ramage was shot multiple times by 44-year-old James Rhodes in her home on Dyke Road around 11 p.m. Ramage was at the home with her friend, Daniel Moffett, and another unnamed friend at the time of the shooting.

Investigators said Rhodes then shot and killed himself outside of a home on Union Ridge Road, which is a block away.

The Sheriff’s Office said Rhodes also shot Moffett, but his injuries aren’t expected to be life-threatening. The other friend escaped uninjured, police said.

Investigators said Rhodes came over to Ramage’s house, looking for his ex-girlfriend, who is Ramage’s daughter. When Rhodes was told she wasn’t there, he said he was going into a back room to do drugs, according to police

He shot Ramage and Moffett when they asked him to leave, and got a ride to the home on Union Ridge, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Police received a call around 8 a.m. Sunday from a man who stopped at that house and found Rhodes lying dead in the grass at the end of the driveway with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to assist in the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is now closed.