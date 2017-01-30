Sevek’s 17 points, 8 steals propel Southern Local past Wellsville

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Southern Local stuck to its game plan on the road at Wellsville Monday as the Indians defeated the Tigers 37-27. Southern Local improves to 5-14 while Wellsville falls to 0-19.

Both teams battled back and forth in the first half.

Stella Karcher finished with 5 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists. Riley Felton had 7 points and 5 rebounds. At the end of the first half, Hannah Hayes made a buzzer-beater layup to push the Indians’ lead to 18-11 at the half. Hayes finished with 6 points and 3 rebounds.

Menina Jackson, who had a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds, led the Tigers. Sara Dalrymple had 4 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. Cameron Carlevale and Hunter Weekley both finished with 2 points and 4 rebounds.

Lady Tiger Head Coach Ed Swogger reflected on the contest.

“We wanted to try and pressure Felton and Sevek, and we did a pretty good job of that in the first three quarters. Turnovers were the key to the game and we have to protect the ball. We are young, but we don’t have that excuse next year. We have to continue to play harder, smarter, and improve on a daily basis.”

Southern Local never trailed in the game. Wellsville trimmed the deficit to three points in the fourth quarter before the Indians scored seven straight points in a little over two minutes of play.

Anna Sevek had nine consecutive points to secure the win for the Indians. She finished with 17 points and wreaked havoc on defense, finishing with eight steals.

Lady Indians Head Coach Ethan Blatche discussed how his team executed on both ends of the floor.

“The last time we played this team, Dalrymple went off and had a lot of three-pointers. We limited her shot attempts really well. On offense, we wanted to get out and run but we also managed to execute on four written up plays as well.”

Anna Sevek responded humbly after her team’s grueling road win.

“We knew what we wanted to do and improved in practice. I am happy with my performance, but I’m more happy that our team played as well as we did. It was a great all-around game.”