Woman who pulled neighbor from fire said she ‘did what God wanted’

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two Warren women jumped into action this weekend when they saw smoke pouring out of a neighbor’s house.

WYTV 33 News talked with Miralene Dawson on the phone Monday. Dawson, who suffers from asthma, is staying at Trumbull Memorial Hospital to get treatment for pneumonia and smoke inhalation.

She said when her neighbor’s house was burning this weekend, she just did what she’d hope anyone would have done.

From the outside, Steven Richardson’s home on Sweetbrier Avenue doesn’t look bad, but a kitchen fire Saturday caused a lot of smoke damage.

“I’m just going to assume that maybe he fell asleep with a pot on the stove,” said Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle.

When Dawson realized the house behind her was on fire, she threw on a coat and ran over with another woman who lives next door.

They found Richardson, who broke through a window to get out, laying on the ground. Dawson said he wasn’t able to talk and was falling in and out of consciousness.

The two women quickly pulled him to safety inside Dawson’s house.

“Everyone’s calling me a hero. I mean, that’s fine, but I just feel like I did what God wanted me to do,” Dawson said.

Dawson said Richardson’s family called her to say thank you and see how she was doing.

Richardson was taken to Cleveland Clinic by helicopter to be treated for smoke inhalation and injuries on his hand. His current condition is unknown.

“I hope that he’ll be alright,” Dawson said. “I haven’t slept enough because I was concerned about him. [Richardson’s family] told me last night that he wasn’t doing too good.”

Nussle said firefighters also tried saving Richardson’s dog, but it was too late.

The home had a smoke detector inside that never went off.

“It’s safe to say had that smoke detector activated, the homeowner or the occupant would have got out much sooner and probably sustained little or no smoke inhalation,” Nussle said.

He said this is just another reminder about the need for working smoke detectors.

The Warren Fire Department has installed over 800 free smoke detectors in homes in the city through the Save A Life Smoke Alarm (SALSA) program it started about five years ago.

Application for smoke detector through SALSA program (PDF)

The program reaches low-income homes with children or older people living inside.

The fire department says despite the progress it’s made so far, there is still a lot of work to be done.

For more information about the SALSA program, visit the City of Warren’s website.