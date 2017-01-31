Boardman Police investigating arson report

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman Police Department is investigating a suspected arson of a Paxton Road home.

A woman called the fire department around 4 p.m. Monday to report smoke in her basement.

Police said someone set fire to a rag, which was placed against the glass window of the basement.

The woman said she and her sons were upstairs on the second floor of the townhouse when they first smelled smoke.

Police said footprints were found in the snow near the area where the rag was found.

A police report says kids in the neighborhood told police that a boy was known to carry a light with him.

Charges have not been filed yet.