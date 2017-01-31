City of Youngstown expected to take over building across from St. E’s

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It seems the City of Youngstown is done dealing with the owner of a vacant building across from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

City council will vote Wednesday on acquiring the Bel-Park office building.

The building has sat vacant on Belmont Avenue for about ten years.

The city said it’s had several code violations, including broken windows, and trash and debris on the property.

In November, the building’s owner — David Enayati, of California — said he was working to repair and reopen it as restaurants and offices. He said he’s been working on the project on and off for years, but apparently without all of the needed paperwork.

City lawyers told Enayati in November he ran out of time.

The ordinance city council will vote on says the blight has not been corrected and is having a negative effect on the neighborhood.