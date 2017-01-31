Columbiana Girls top Lisbon in double OT thriller



LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana edged Lisbon 98-97 in double overtime Monday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

The victory sealed up an outright ITCL White Tier crown for the Clippers.

Alexis Cross drilled a triple in the final seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime. She finished with a game-high 39 points for Columbiana.

Lisbon’s Karlee Pezzano connected on a game-tying triple of her own in the final seconds of the first overtime period, to send the game to a second extra session. Pezzano scored a team-high 35 points, with 7 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Blue Devils.

Columbiana Freshman Kayla Muzlovski finished with 28 points and 9 rebounds in the win for the Clippers. Mariah Rovnak added 16 points in the victory.

MacKenzie Mason tallied 22 points in the loss for Lisbon. Alexa Bell also reached double-figures with 11 in the setback.

Lisbon drops to 14-3 overall on the season and 4-3 in ITCL White Tier play. The Blue Devils return to action Thursday at Southern.

Columbiana remains undefeated at 20-0 overall, and 7-0 in ITCL White Tier play. The Clippers host Leetonia on Thursday.