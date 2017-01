YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Cardinal Mooney Senior Patrick Pelini announced that he will walk-on at the University of Notre Dame.

He made the official announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Last season, Pelini tallied 40 tackles for the Cardinals on the defensive side of the ball. He also had four interceptions with two touchdowns.

He chose to play for the Irish over Youngstown State, North Dakota State, Illinois State, and Air Force.