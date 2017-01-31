Nugget of Knowledge: Local connection to Ohio state flower

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Pizza facts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

William McKinley was born on January 29, 1843.

Early in his political career, McKinley began to wear a red carnation…his opponent had given it to him to wear during a debate.

McKinley won that debate and then a seat in Congress.

He served Ohio in the House of Representatives for seven terms, 14 years and considered a red carnation his good luck charm.

He began wearing one during all his elections….he won two terms as governor of Ohio wearing one.

After he won the presidency in 1896, he started wearing a red carnation all the time.

He kept a bouquet of them on his desk in the Oval Office and would gift them to visitors.

In 1901, McKinley had just been reelected and was visiting an exposition in Buffalo.

A 12 year old girl named Myrtle Ledger was waiting in line and met the president.

President McKinley said, “I’m going to give this flower to another little flower,” and then he gave away his lucky carnation.

Waiting just a few people behind Myrtle was McKinley’s assassin, Leon Czolgosz…we all know what happened.

Now you know why the official state flower of Ohio is the red carnation, by order of the Ohio General Assembly.

