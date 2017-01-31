Prosecutors accuse Youngstown man of raping 4-year-old girl

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Youngstown’s east side is in the Mahoning County Jail without bond, charged with raping a small child.

Todd Perkins appeared in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning after being arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals.

Perkins had been secretly indicted last week, and prosecutors said his alleged victim was a young relative.

Mahoning County Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said Perkins inappropriately touched the girl and forced her into sex acts.

In court Tuesday morning, Perkins pleaded not guilty.

His trial is set for early March, and he faces a possible life prison sentence without parole if he’s convicted.