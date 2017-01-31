Salem boy dies after flu-related illness

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Local health officials are stressing the importance of early treatment after a 6-year-old Salem boy died after getting Influenza A.

The boy was taken to Salem Regional Medical Center after getting sick on Friday. He passed away at Akron Children’s Hospital, where he was transferred.

He was a kindergarten student at St. Paul School. As a precautionary measure, the school was closed on Monday to disinfect and clean surfaces.

This month, there have been 29 hospitalized cases of influenza in Columbiana County, according to the Salem City Health Department. There has been only one pediatric flu hospitalization in the county, and that child has since recovered.

Health officials say if you’re child gets flu-like symptoms, they should be taken to the hospital. The Health Department said the best way to prevent the spread of illness is to get a flu shot.