Salem Regional Medical Center to debut new cancer-testing unit

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Salem Regional Medical Center now has a state of the art Endoscopy Unit.

It’s a better way to test for cancer.

The renovations for the $6 million investment the hospital made to the community started six months ago. While construction took just half a year, the plans had been in the works for some time.

The Medical Center will open the doors to its new Endoscopy Unit on Thursday, ready for a large influx of patients.

“We’re doing screening for cancer prevention, like colon cancer screenings,” said M.D. Anita Hackstedde, SRMC president/CEO. “Unfortunately, we do have a lot of cancer in our area, so we need the services.”

There will be four procedure rooms, plus 16 new private treatment bays where patients will have their own rooms, televisions and private bathrooms.

It’s a big step up, as just six months ago patients were kept four to a room.

“Before the remodel, we used to be crowded into an area where things were kind of shared,” M.D. James Bachmeier said. “And now we have this area to ourselves.”

The Medical Center’s Endoscopy Unit has practically doubled in size. Doctor Hackstedde said they felt like they needed the renovations.

The hospital has seen a 31 percent increase in procedures in the last seven years.

“It’s a better setting for the patient,” Hackstedde said. “There’s more privacy, more confidentiality. And it’s more comfortable for the patients.”

The new facility will help the Medical Center detect things like cancer, ulcers and polyps faster.