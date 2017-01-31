What to do in Mahoning County? The new travel guide has some ideas

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new travel guide is going to help get the word out about fun and interesting things in Mahoning County.

The 2017 Travel Guide’s front cover is a drone picture of the Mr. Peanut bridge.

Visit Youngstown: Mahoning County 2017 Travel Guide (PDF)

It’s filled with 52 pages of bright, full-color pictures highlighting attractions, golf courses, wineries, craft breweries, and shopping destinations. There’s a special section on coffee shops and even one on the shift whistle at Youngstown State.

“We also have something in there about the Youngstown cookie table, again, a Youngstown tradition. We have that on our ‘For Your Sweet Tooth’ page that highlights some local bake shops,” said Linda Macala, with the Mahoning County Visitor’s Bureau.

She said the bureau wanted to show people the variety of experiences they can have in Youngstown and throughout Mahoning County.

One hundred thousand guides were printed. They’re available at all turnpike rest stops, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This weekend, they’re being handed out at the AAA travel show in Columbus.