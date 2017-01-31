YSU study examines racial disparities in Mahoning Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A study was released last week by Youngstown State University titled “The State of Blacks and African Americans in the Mahoning Valley.”

The study, which examined median household income, found that whites make twice as much as blacks.

Eighty-eight percent of businesses in Mahoning and Trumbull counties are owned by white residents, where only 8 percent are owned by blacks.

And, 87 percent of white residents own their homes, while only 10 percent of black residents do.

READ THE STUDY: Mahoning Valley Urban League Study

The study, authored by Dr. Frank Akpadock, of the Regional Economic Development Initiative at YSU, seeks to measure socio-economic disparities in local communities. It was commissioned by the Greater Warren Youngstown Urban League.

Thomas Conley, president and CEO of the Greater Warren Youngstown Urban League, says he hopes the study will encoruage decision makers and stakeholders to make positive changes in the communities.

The study also found that between 2009 and 2013, 27 percent of black/African American residents received public assistance in Youngstown, compared to 14 percent of white and 35 percent of Hispanic/Latino residents. Forty-percent of black/African American residents received public assistance in Warren, compared to 56 percent of white and 3 percent of Hispanic/Latino residents.

Still, 29 percent of black/African American residents lived below the poverty level in Mahoning County, while only 9 percent of white residents did.

The study concludes that ways to create opportunities for black children and reduce the disparities, are to provide them with a quality education in their city. The study says students need to graduate college-ready to go to a university or learn skilled trades that would support and/or facilitate their economic upward mobility.