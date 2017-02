YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Many Americans have either pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes, but most don’t know that they’re at risk.

One out of every three adults in the United States has pre-diabetes. Most people know that type 2 diabetes is preventable, but studies show that it is also reversible.

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain what type 2 diabetes is and how to prevent and reverse the condition.

Click here for a complete list of nutrition segments with Dr. Shayesteh.