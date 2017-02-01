Former high-ranking Warren Fabricating employee indicted

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A former high-ranking employee of Warren Fabricating and Machining Corporation has been indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Paul Theisler, the company’s former chief financial officer, is charged with the aggravated theft of more than $1.5 million.

According to the indictment, the thefts occurred from January 2005 through December 2016.

The company released a statement last month when Theisler was charged, calling the news “shocking and disappointing. Theisler had worked for Warren Fabricating for 38 years.

The missing money was discovered during an internal investigation of financial irregularities.

Warren Fabricating and Machining Corporation has been based in Warren for 50 years and specializes in the fabrication, machining and assembly of large steel weldments servicing industries including mining, energy, and steel.