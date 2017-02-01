Two men charged with Liberty shooting



LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for two men, charged with shooting a man in Liberty last month.

Michael Devontae Curry, 21, and William Shakoor, 20, are charged with attempted murder and aggravated robbery. Investigators say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said 40-year-old Matthew Dalton, who was shot in the leg, remains at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. He is on life support and not expected to survive.

Investigators believe the violent encounter was drug-related.

“It appears to be that there was unlawful activity involved by both the victim and the suspects involved,” Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone said.

Warrants for Curry’s and Shakoor’s arrests were issued by the Liberty Police Department.

The Marshals say the two men shot Dalton on Catherine Street on January 27.

“Based on our investigation, they had met up earlier in the night around 3:30 and basically, that led to the 5:00 shooting,” Tisone said.

Investigators say all three men were in the same car before the shooting. They say Dalton was shot when he got out of the car.

A witness called the police just before 5 a.m. after he heard gunshots and saw Dalton lying on the ground. The witness said he saw two men driving away in a green vehicle.

“There were three shots fired and then a car took off,” Tisone said.

Police later found the car in Youngstown and took it into evidence.

Tisone said if Dalton passes away, both suspects will face aggravated murder charges.

Those with information should contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.