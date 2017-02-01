Game of the Week: Mooney at Ursuline, 2/3

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Boys’ Basketball: Friday, February 3, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)

Cardinal Mooney (4-11) at Ursuline (10-5)

Recent Meetings

Jan. 6, 2017 – Ursuline, 40-25

Feb. 5, 2016 – Ursuline, 51-41

Jan. 8, 2016 – Ursuline, 67-58

Feb. 13, 2015 – Mooney, 47-43

Feb. 6, 2015 – Ursuline, 63-47

Last Meetings: January 6, 2017

…Ursuline posted another victory – 4 consecutive wins – by defeating Mooney, 40-25, behind 12 points from both Anthony Howell and Dakota Hobbs. The Irish registered their 8th win of the season compared to just three losses.

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 58.3; Mooney, 46.8

Scoring Defense: Mooney, 56.1; Ursuline, 57.5

Results

Mooney

St. Thomas Aquinas 46 Cardinals 35

Canton Central Catholic 53 Cardinals 46

Cardinals 51 Steubenville 42

Brecksville-Broadview Heights 69 Cardinals 33

Maple Heights 57 Cardinals 50

LaBrae 66 Cardinals 41

Boardman 62 Cardinals 45

Ursuline 40 Cardinals 25

Warren JFK 78 Cardinals 75

Cardinals 59 Lake Center Christian 46

Lake Catholic 66 Cardinals 57

Benedictine 83 Cardinals 35

Canton South 43 Cardinals 42

Cardinals 50 Girard 49

Cardinals 58 Valley Christian 42

Ursuline

Irish 55 Canton Central Catholic 48

Massillon 77 Irish 59

Irish 76 East 74 OT

Brunswick 39 Irish 37

Irish 40 Mooney 25

Irish 76 Lake Catholic 64

Irish 61 Howland 56

Irish 74 First Christian Academy 61

Warren JFK 70 Irish 59

Irish 60 Lutheran East 57

Benedictine 69 Irish 51

Irish 54 Fitch 38

St. Vincent-St. Mary 72 Irish 55

Irish 76 Coventry 72 OT

Irish 42 Lake 40

Game Notes: Since the turn of the calendar to 2017, Mooney has won just once in their last nine outings. The Cardinals have scored 60-points or more just once this season (78-75 loss to JFK). Pete Haas has led the Cardinals in scoring in five of the last seven contests.

Mooney is in danger of suffering through their first losing season in five years (2011-12: 6-15).

Ursuline has come out on top in six of their last eight games. Anthony Howell has scored in double-figures in each of his last 11 games (20.3 ppg). During that stretch, he’s eclipsed the 30-point plateau three times.

Over the last four years (2013-17), the Irish have posted a winning percentage of 72.2% (70-27).

Upcoming Schedule

Mooney

Feb. 11 – at Valley Christian, 7

Feb. 14 – South Range, 7:30

Feb. 17 – at Fitch, 7

Ursuline

Feb. 7 – St. Thomas Aquinas, 7

Feb. 10 – Cathedral Prep, 7

Feb. 14 – at Warren Harding, 7