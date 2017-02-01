Game of the Week: Mooney at Ursuline, 2/3

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Boys’ Basketball: Friday, February 3, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)
Cardinal Mooney (4-11) at Ursuline (10-5)
Recent Meetings
Jan. 6, 2017 – Ursuline, 40-25
Feb. 5, 2016 – Ursuline, 51-41
Jan. 8, 2016 – Ursuline, 67-58
Feb. 13, 2015 – Mooney, 47-43
Feb. 6, 2015 – Ursuline, 63-47
Last Meetings: January 6, 2017
…Ursuline posted another victory – 4 consecutive wins – by defeating Mooney, 40-25, behind 12 points from both Anthony Howell and Dakota Hobbs. The Irish registered their 8th win of the season compared to just three losses.
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 58.3; Mooney, 46.8
Scoring Defense: Mooney, 56.1; Ursuline, 57.5
Results
Mooney
St. Thomas Aquinas 46 Cardinals 35
Canton Central Catholic 53 Cardinals 46
Cardinals 51 Steubenville 42
Brecksville-Broadview Heights 69 Cardinals 33
Maple Heights 57 Cardinals 50
LaBrae 66 Cardinals 41
Boardman 62 Cardinals 45
Ursuline 40 Cardinals 25
Warren JFK 78 Cardinals 75
Cardinals 59 Lake Center Christian 46
Lake Catholic 66 Cardinals 57
Benedictine 83 Cardinals 35
Canton South 43 Cardinals 42
Cardinals 50 Girard 49
Cardinals 58 Valley Christian 42
Ursuline
Irish 55 Canton Central Catholic 48
Massillon 77 Irish 59
Irish 76 East 74 OT
Brunswick 39 Irish 37
Irish 40 Mooney 25
Irish 76 Lake Catholic 64
Irish 61 Howland 56
Irish 74 First Christian Academy 61
Warren JFK 70 Irish 59
Irish 60 Lutheran East 57
Benedictine 69 Irish 51
Irish 54 Fitch 38
St. Vincent-St. Mary 72 Irish 55
Irish 76 Coventry 72 OT
Irish 42 Lake 40
Game Notes: Since the turn of the calendar to 2017, Mooney has won just once in their last nine outings. The Cardinals have scored 60-points or more just once this season (78-75 loss to JFK). Pete Haas has led the Cardinals in scoring in five of the last seven contests.
Mooney is in danger of suffering through their first losing season in five years (2011-12: 6-15).
Ursuline has come out on top in six of their last eight games. Anthony Howell has scored in double-figures in each of his last 11 games (20.3 ppg). During that stretch, he’s eclipsed the 30-point plateau three times.
Over the last four years (2013-17), the Irish have posted a winning percentage of 72.2% (70-27).
Upcoming Schedule
Mooney
Feb. 11 – at Valley Christian, 7
Feb. 14 – South Range, 7:30
Feb. 17 – at Fitch, 7
Ursuline
Feb. 7 – St. Thomas Aquinas, 7
Feb. 10 – Cathedral Prep, 7
Feb. 14 – at Warren Harding, 7