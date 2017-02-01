Habitat brings new life to vacant house

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Typically when you think about Habitat for Humanity, you picture workers framing up a house or hanging drywall. But a project in Trumbull County is unique in that volunteers are taking an existing structure and giving it the Habitat touch.

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley are getting to work Wednesday to rebuild a home on Willard Avenue in Warren.

The house, which was donated by the Neighborhood Partnership and Trumbull County Land Bank, has been vacant for five years and in disrepair. Volunteers will begin upgrading the plumbing, electric, and installing insulation.

“It will improve property values and just bring a refreshing atmosphere to a neighborhood that could use some new sparkle,” said Monica Craven, Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley.

Volunteers will work on the house every Wednesday and Saturday until it is done. The house should be complete by spring or early summer.

A family hasn’t been chosen to receive the house. Qualifications to apply include:

A need for housing

Ability to pay

Willing to partner with work

“We’ve got partner families that working on this house and they are coming out and learning some skills at the project,” Craven said.

Volunteers do not need any construction experience to help out. Machinery and on-the-job training are provided at the site.