Man pleads guilty to charges related to Warren teen’s death

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WYTV) – An Ashtabula County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to the death of a Warren teen in the summer of 2015.

James Brooks pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping, compelling prostitution, and gross abuse of a corpse.

He will serve a total of 30 years in prison.

The remains of 18-year-old Alesha Bell were found in a fire pit and at other locations around Brooks’ Roaming Shores home. She was reported missing in July.

Previously, investigators said Brooks used Bell and possibly seven or eight other women as part of a human trafficking ring. The human trafficking charge was dropped.

Brooks was previously convicted of distributing heroin and crack cocaine, along with other weapons charges.