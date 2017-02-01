Mooney’s Anderson signs with YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Cardinal Mooney Senior Ray Anderson has signed a National Letter of Intent with the Youngstown State Football Program.

He was previously committed to Navy, before decommitting from the Midshipmen Tuesday morning.

As a standout linebacker for the Cardinals last season, Anderson amassed 136 total tackles. He also piled up eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries on the season.

Anderson chose to play for the Penguins over Navy, Eastern Michigan, Air Force, Eastern Kentucky, Dartmouth, and Duquesne.