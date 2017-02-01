Mooney’s Philibin bound for Michigan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Cardinal Mooney soccer standout Lizzie Philibin officially signed her National Letter of Intent to the University of Michigan on Tuesday.

Philibin is a three-year letterwinner for the Cardinals. She finished her high school career with 87 goals and 58 assists.

Last season she was named First-Team All-Ohio in Division III.

“Oh, I’m so thrilled. Michigan has always been my number one choice,” Philibin said. “Since I was a little girl, I always wanted to go there, so it’s kinda like a dream come true. When I went and visited, it just clicked. I just knew that I wanted to be there.”

Philibin also was a placekicker on the Mooney football team, earning a letter last Fall as the first female football player in school history.

She chose the Wolverines over Central Michigan, Miami of Ohio, Bucknell, and Michigan State.