Nugget of Knowledge: Mispronounced Retailers

Versace and Yves Saint Laurent often mispronounced

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –  Some high-end retailers are often mispronounced.  Len puts Jim to the test!    How many do you know?  Scroll down to see the pronunciation.

BULGARI
CHRISTIAN LACROIX
GIVENCHY
HERMES
LOUIS VUITTON
MIU MIU
RALPH LAUREN
VERSACE
YVES SAINT LAURENT

 

 

BULGARI
BUHL-guh-ree

CHRISTIAN LACROIX
KRIS-tee-ahn luh-KWA

GIVENCHY
zhee-VON-she

HERMES
AIR-mehz

LOUIS VUITTON
LOO-ee VWEE-than

MIU MIU
mew-mew

RALPH LAUREN
ralf LOR-uhn

VERSACE
ver-SAH-chay

YVES SAINT LAURENT
eev sahn LOR-uhn

