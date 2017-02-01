Nugget of Knowledge: Mispronounced Retailers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some high-end retailers are often mispronounced. Len puts Jim to the test! How many do you know? Scroll down to see the pronunciation.

BULGARI

CHRISTIAN LACROIX

GIVENCHY

HERMES

LOUIS VUITTON

MIU MIU

RALPH LAUREN

VERSACE

YVES SAINT LAURENT

BULGARI

BUHL-guh-ree

CHRISTIAN LACROIX

KRIS-tee-ahn luh-KWA

GIVENCHY

zhee-VON-she

HERMES

AIR-mehz

LOUIS VUITTON

LOO-ee VWEE-than

MIU MIU

mew-mew

RALPH LAUREN

ralf LOR-uhn

VERSACE

ver-SAH-chay

YVES SAINT LAURENT

eev sahn LOR-uhn

