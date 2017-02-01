Nugget of Knowledge: Mispronounced Retailers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some high-end retailers are often mispronounced. Len puts Jim to the test! How many do you know? Scroll down to see the pronunciation.
BULGARI
BUHL-guh-ree
CHRISTIAN LACROIX
KRIS-tee-ahn luh-KWA
GIVENCHY
zhee-VON-she
HERMES
AIR-mehz
LOUIS VUITTON
LOO-ee VWEE-than
MIU MIU
mew-mew
RALPH LAUREN
ralf LOR-uhn
VERSACE
ver-SAH-chay
YVES SAINT LAURENT
eev sahn LOR-uhn
