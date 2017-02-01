Red Cross in critical need of blood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There is an urgent need for blood, and the American Red Cross is encouraging donors to help out as soon as possible.

Blood donations are urgently needed now and throughout the winter to maintain a sufficient blood supply.

All those who come to donate from Jan. 30 to Feb. 26, 2017, are eligible to receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email for making blood and platelet donation a priority this winter.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

COLUMBIANA COUNTY:

Leetonia – 2/28/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Leetonia High School, 450 Walnut St

Lisbon – 2/16/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 114 E. Washington St

Salem – 2/24/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Salem Community Center, 1098 N. Ellsworth Avenue

MAHONING COUNTY:

Mahoning

Austintown – 2/18/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd

2/28/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Rd

Boardman – 2/26/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Rd

2/27/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Avenue

Canfield – 2/16/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Drive

Poland – 2/16/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main Street

TRUMBULL COUNTY:

Cortland – 2/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Rd.

Girard – 2/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 22 N. Market St.

Kinsman – 2/27/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Rock Of Grace Church Kinsman, 6745 State Route 5