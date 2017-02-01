Youngstown Police investigating woman’s suspicious disappearance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Police are looking for a woman who has been missing since before Christmas.

Forty-nine-year-old Kimberly Wilson-Talley missed an appointment with her cancer doctor. Wilson-Talley has throat cancer and a trach tube, according to police.

Youngstown Police Detective Sgt. John Perdue said Wilson-Talley’s disappearance is suspicious because someone tried to sell her car to Donnell Ford.

Police have been trying to contact Wilson-Talley’s boyfriend, who they have been unable to reach.

Those with information are asked to call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8926.