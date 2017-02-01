Youngstown police make second big marijuana bust in 1 week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Over 15 pounds of marijuana were seized in a raid at a house on the north side of Youngstown.

Police were serving a federal search warrant Tuesday afternoon at a house on Cordova Avenue when they found 15 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana.

Officers also seized seven bottles of promethazine hydrochloride oral solution (commonly used to treat allergies with an antihistamine component).

Police arrested 35-year-old Jamar Kimble. He is charged with two counts of drug possession.

Police seized 22 pounds of marijuana and thousands in cash in two raids last week in the city. One was at a house on Rockview Avenue. The other at a house on Oxford Lane.

Investigators are crediting community policing and creating realtionships within neighborhoods so that residents feel comfortable lettting police know about criminal activity.