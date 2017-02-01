YSU president, Youngstown business leaders return from Israel trip

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel is one of the several local leaders who just got back from a 7-day trip to Israel last month.

Tressel, along with people from the Youngstown Business Incubator and Youngstown Jewish Federation, met with business leaders and Israeli university experts.

The focus of the trip was on additive manufacturing.

There were also a lot of networking opportunities, which could mean big things for business back in Youngstown.

Leaders who went on the trip met to talk about those opportunities on Wednesday.

“We met with four or five other additive manufacturing companies at all different stages of development,” said Barb Ewing, with the Youngstown Business Incubator. “Every meeting that we walked out of, we at least had some follow-up items we could work on to see if we could establish a formal relationship.”

The Youngstown delegation got to tour five Israeli universities. It also got to meet officials from the Israeli Foreign Ministry and a member of the Prime Minister’s staff.