Car hits man trying to cross Route 224 in Boardman Twp.

BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A car hit a man walking across Route 224 in Boardman Township Thursday evening.

The crash happened in front of the Texas Roadhouse, west of Tiffany Boulevard, just before 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Chevy Cruze driven by 24-year-old Justin Gittings, of Poland, was heading eastbound on 224 in the right lane.

David States II, 47, of Boardman, was crossing the road from the south side when Gittings hit him, according to a traffic report.

Medics took States to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown with non-life threatening injuries.

He was cited for being in the road illegally.