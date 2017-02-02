Fugitive charged in Liberty shooting arrested by US Marshals

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – U.S. Marshals arrested one of the men charged with a shooting in Liberty last week.

William Shakoor, 20, of Austintown, is in the Trumbull County Jail Thursday night. Marshals took him into custody earlier in the evening.

Shakoor and 21-year-old Michael Devontae Curry are charged with attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

Curry is still on the loose and considered armed and dangerous.

Police said they shot 40-year-old Matthew Dalton, who is on life support and not expected to survive.

Investigators believe the incident was drug-related.

Those with information should contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.