Jury indicts man accused of stealing memorabilia from Canfield museum

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the man accused of stealing items from a war veterans’ museum, then selling them online.

John Sizemore, 47, is charged with theft and possession of criminal tools.

Police said he took the historic memorabilia from the War Vet Museum in Canfield over the course of a few weeks.

Employees told officers the Conneaut Lake man visited the museum several Saturdays in a row in November and December when they noticed the items had gone missing.

Sizemore sold the stolen artifacts, valued at over $3,400, for a little less than $400 on Craigslist, according to police.