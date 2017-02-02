Mahoning Co. judge’s son to serve prison time for parole violation



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The son of a Mahoning County judge learned he’ll have to spend time behind bars for having a gun with him while on probation from another case.

John Dellick, son of Juvenile Judge Theresa Dellick, was sentenced Friday afternoon in federal court to a six-month sentence.

In October, he pleaded guilty to being a “felon in possession of a firearm.”

Dellick admitted to taking a handgun with him to a Boardman hotel even though at the time he was on parole for an earlier assault conviction.

He’s been undergoing mental health and drug counseling since last summer.

Dellick is expected to begin serving his sentence in April.

