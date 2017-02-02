Man arrested for shooting at buildings in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Police arrested a man late Wednesday night for shooting at buildings in downtown Youngstown.

Andrew Appugliese, 56, of Youngstown, is in the Mahoning County Jail on vandalism charges.

Officers tracked Appugliese down to a house on Neilson Avenue.

Investigators used security camera video to identify Appugliese after several windows were shot out early Wednesday morning at the Wells Building, Huntington Bank, and Nationwide Insurance. All three buildings are on West Federal Street.

Surveillance video showed a vehicle driving by the buildings, and a witness told police they saw someone hanging out of the window with what appeared to be a pellet gun.

