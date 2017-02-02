Man charged with threatening police, borrowing gun for New Year’s

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man accused of threatening and harming Youngstown police officers last month was indicted by a grand jury Thursday.

Tori Letlow, 26, is charged with retaliation, having weapons while under disability, assault, obstructing official business, and vandalism.

Police arrested Letlow in January.

When Letlow was in the police cruiser, officers said he began kicking the windows and doors, hitting one of them in the leg. He also told them, “If I see you out on the streets, it’s on,” according to the report.

They discovered a gun in his car, which was illegally parked on vacant property, according to a police report. Officers said he told them he borrowed it because “it was New Year’s.”