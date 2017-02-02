Mercer 211 honored for service

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – Mercer County commissioners recognized the county’s hotline program Thursday aimed at helping people in need.

Commissioners say the county’s 211 help hotline is made possible through support from the United Way. To honor the program, the county issued a proclamation marking February 11 as 211 Day in Mercer County.

The program is a free 24-hours resource available to everyone in the county.

Mercer County Commissioner Matthew McConnell said the service offers a wide range of help.

“It is a one point spot to find programs offered to individuals that are in need. It ranges from everything non-emergency issues like getting IRS forms filled out for folks who are elderly or low income to not having food for fuel,” McConnell said.

The 211 program started in 2013. Last year, more than 3,400 used the help hotline.

Residents can reach services by calling 211 or texting TXT211.