Mooch and Phil agree Winter is not over!

Related Coverage Your latest outlook from the 33 Pinpoint Weather Forecast Center

Youngstown, OH- (WYTV) Did you see him this morning? Since cameraman Mooch sometimes walks in front of the camera, we decided to use him as our own “furry” prognosticator. Early this morning at approximately 5:44am, he slowly walked into the camera shot on the WYTV Daybreak show. Around 45 minutes later, Punxsutawney Phil also predicted a normal winter (6 more weeks).

Lilly Blosser of Leavittsburg called in hoping to catch a glimpse of the camera shy Mooch!

Want to know more about Phil? Click here for Len’s Nugget of Knowledge

Meteorologist Jim Loboy agrees, while warm breaks will come at times, we still have cold and snow to weather until at least mid-March.