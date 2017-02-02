Nugget of Knowledge: Groundhog Day facts

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Mispronounced retailers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Did you know groundhogs can swim and climb trees?

They can also live around six to eight years and typically weigh between 12 and 15 pounds

The first Groundhog Day was held on Feb. 2, 1887 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

The tradition of using an animal to predict the weather came from German immigrants, who usually used badgers and bears, but groundhogs were found to be plentiful in Pennsylvania. The tradition originated from a German holiday called Candlemas Day, the day between the winter solstice and spring equinox.

Germans ate the first groundhog after this prediction. But, when Punxsutawney Phil became popular, they stopped eating him.

Now, spectators come together at the Punxsutawney Elks Lodge to dine on groundhog dishes including a “groundhog punch,” which is vodka, orange juice, milk and eggs.

Groundhogs do not come out of their burrows to see if the sun is shining; they’re actually looking for a mate.

New York Major Bill de Blasio dropped Staten Island Chuck two years ago, a female named Charlotte. She died a week later because of internal injuries.

Thousands of people come to see Punxsutawney Phil each Feb. 2, but overall attendance increased after the popular Groundhog Day movie came out in 1993, starring Bill Murray. The highest attendance was 35,000 people in 1997.

