Salem Regional restricts visitors in wake of flu illnesses

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Salem Regional Medical Center is following other local hospitals and restricting visitation from people who are sick.

Lyn Pethel, director of quality improvement and infection control, said they have seen an increase in the number of flu illnesses and related hospitalizations.

“While most people recover from illnesses in a few days, hospitalized patients may develop significant complications if they become infected with these conditions,” Pethel said.

Visitors who are sick are encouraged to telephone patients or send them an e-Card via the medical centers website.

Anyone who feels they must visit a patient is asked to request a mask from the lobby receptionist as they enter the facility. In addition, the Hospital is urging all visitors to use hand-sanitizer stations before entering and upon leaving a patient’s room. Hand sanitizers are available at many hospital entrances and at many other locations throughout the hospital, including the doorways to patient rooms.

“We are taking proactive steps to protect our patients,” said Pethtel. “Our goal is to limit those at risk from being exposed to the flu.”

All Mercy Health Youngstown Hospitals, including St. Elizabeth Youngstown, St. Elizabeth Boardman and St. Joseph Warren are implementing the following rules:

If an individual does not feel well, he or she should not come to our hospitals to visit a loved one. We encourage them to call, text or send a card – their loved ones will understand. Individuals who come to the hospital when sick risk infecting their friend or family member, our healthcare staff and other patients. No visitors under 14 years of age will be permitted until the conclusion of the flu season. Children are exposed to many more germs in schools and daycare facilities and can easily infect others or catch the flu by visiting someone in the hospital who has influenza. We are suspending our practice of allowing one family member to stay overnight in the room with a hospital patient until the incidence of the flu subsides. Exceptions may be granted in cases of gravely ill or minor (under 18 years of age) patients. Waiting rooms or public areas cannot be used for overnight accommodations during this period. We ask that visitors give us the time to clean and disinfect waiting rooms and public visiting areas each evening, and enable patients to get the rest they need to recuperate.

People with symptoms can still go to the emergency room.