Sister of Youngstown murder victim speaks out, makes plea for justice



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As Youngstown police continue to investigate the city’s first homicide of the year, we’re hearing from the victim’s family for the first time.

Christopher Bridges’ older sister Breanna Bridges sat down exclusively with WKBN 27 First News Reporter Nadine Grimley and has a message for whoever is responsible for her brother’s death.

It’s been eight days since Breana’s life changed forever. Her brother, Christopher, was found murdered inside his home on Republic Avenue – a home he had just bought a few months before and was beginning to make his own.

“We had so much more time and more memories to make,” Breanna said. “Never in a million years do you think you are going to get a phone call that says your little brother, your baby brother, has been shot brutally and that he is now dead.”

Breanna says Christopher was passionate about baseball, a jokester, and had a personality that everyone he met loved. “He was an amazing person,” she said.

Breanna thinks Christopher knew the person who shot him and was comfortable around that person.

“That what makes this hurt so much more,” Breanna said.

Now, just two days before Christopher’s funeral, Breanna is begging for justice with a plea for information in her brother’s murder.

“If you know anything, anything small, big, it doesn’t matter, please, please reach out to the authorities. Reach out to anyone so that there could be justice for my brother,” Breanna said.