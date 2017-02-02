Student Athlete: Johnny Medvec

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The road to the State Bowling Tournament begins next weekend. Struthers senior Johnny Medvec and his teammates are going for their 4th straight trip to Columbus. Johnny is not only a star bowler, he’s also a great baseball player. Plus, hits the mark in the classroom, earning him the honor of our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I’m a very competitive person, that’s just how i was you know growing up as a kid,” said Medvec. “Down here on the lanes, my job is to bowl the best of my ability and to beat anyone we bowl.”

Johnny is a left-handed assassin for the Struthers bowling team. He’s been named 1st team All American Conference the past three years, and just a couple weeks ago, rolled his first perfect, 300 game.

“It hits you when you step on the lane, everything’s blurry. You feel your heart pumping out of your chest…it’s nerve-racking.”

Johnny averages over 200 in tournaments this season. He’s part of an outstanding senior class, boasting a 47-5 match record over the past 4 years.

“We walk into tournaments and it’s us five, you’re wearing the Struthers jersey and every other team there is thinking, “OK, now we gotta bowl for second place. I don’t expect anything less than number one.”

The same goes in the classroom. Johnny ranks in the top 10 of his class with a 3.9 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society.

“To be a part of this, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Medvec. “Being in middle school or a freshman I’d be like, ‘I want to be that kid winning Student Athlete of the Week.’ And for it to happen, it’s honestly a dream come true.”