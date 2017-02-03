Grove City wins Region 5; Eagles are 11-0 in league play

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Grove City not only notched their 15th win of the season tonight but also won the Region 5 Championship by virtue of Franklin’s 82-67 win over George Junior Republic.
The Eagles went on the road and knocked off Farrell – 50-29. Logan Lutz scored 19 points and finished by making 7 of 8 attempts from the free throw line. Kameron Patterson also added 8 while Martin Beatty had 7.
Region 5 Standings
x-Grove City – 11-0 (15-4)
Sharon – 7-4 (11-8)
George Junior Republic – 7-4 (9-8)
Farrell – 6-5 (9-9)
Franklin – 5-6 (9-9)
Hickory – 5-6 (9-10)
Slippery Rock – 1-9 (5-13)
Oil City – 1-9 (3-13)
For Farrell (9-9), Kyi Wright and Brandon Chambers both scored 8 apiece.
The Eagles will play host to Franklin on Tuesday while Farrell will welcome rival-Sharon.