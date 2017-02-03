Police: First grader brought gun to Youngstown charter school

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said a first grade student at Horizon Science Academy in Youngstown brought a gun and bullets to school.

Police were called to the Youngstown charter school on Southern Boulevard on Friday morning, and the boy was removed from the school grounds before class.

There was no evacuation of the school.

Horizon Science Academy said after consulting with police, the staff does not believe that the boy intended to harm anyone. The school’s assistant principal said the boy was showing bullets to other kids, and a gun was found in his bag. The boy told a teacher about the gun, who contacted an administrator.

School officials released a statement Friday, saying although the boy didn’t threaten anyone, they take the issue seriously.

As the safety and security of all students and staff is of the utmost importance, we want to thank our students and staff for remaining calm and adhering to our established procedures during this unexpected event. We especially want to thank our members of the Youngstown Police Department for responding quickly and diligently to ensure our safety,” the statement read.

Activities continued as usual after the student was removed from the school’s breakfast area.

“It was scary, no doubt, but most students were unaware,” said Chris Murphy, director of communications and growth of Concept Schools.

The Youngstown Police Department is investigating.