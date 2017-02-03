Police: Politics prompted Austintown man to hit people with cane

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An Austintown man was charged with three counts of felonious assault after a political-fueled fight at Wylle E. Coyote on Thursday.

Police officers were called to the bar around 8:30 p.m. after reports that a man with a beard struck three people with his cane. The suspect, identified as 54-year-old Douglas Dennison, then ran away, police said.

One of the victims told police that he was discussing politics with Dennison when Dennison began to yell at him. Multiple witnesses told people that someone tried calming Dennison down, but he continued to argue and struck one of the victims with the cane, later hitting others who tried to intervene.

Dennison, who was found at Chipper’s Sports Bar and Grille, denied starting the fight, saying he was grabbed multiple times before the fight, and at one point, hit by a pool stick.

Police said surveillance video showed Dennison started the fight and struck a man, who collapsed. One of the victims had a head injury, police said.

Dennison was taken to the hospital and later Mahoning County Jail. A court date has not yet been set.