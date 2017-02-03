See if your school gains or loses money under Kasich’s new budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Included in Governor John Kasich’s state budget released earlier this week is the total amount of money each Ohio school will receive. About half of the school districts in the state will see a cut in funding.

Locally, nine districts in Mahoning County will be losing money under the plan. West Branch will lose more than half a million dollars a year, while Poland, South Range, and Austintown will also lose a big chunk of funding.

The winners in Mahoning County include Boardman, which will be receiving over $900,000 additional dollars. Campbell and Youngstown are also getting a good amount of state money.

In Trumbull County, only six districts will be getting less money next year. Maplewood takes the biggest hit, losing $251,000.

The big winners in Trumbull County include Warren Schools, getting an additional $2.4 million. Niles is getting almost a million dollars and Howland will get $652,000.

Only four districts lose money in Columbiana County. United is losing the most with $500,000 less.

The big winners there include Salem with $898,000 extra, along with Wellsville, East Liverpool, and Columbiana.

Find out how much money your school will be getting or losing under Kasich’s proposed 2018-19 budget:

Mahoning County

Austintown: – $194,518

Boardman: + $908,255

Campbell: + $475,071

Canfield: – $101,991

Jackson-Milton: – $112,153

Lowellville: – $106,577

Poland: – $269,999

Sebring: – $126,673

South Range: – $235,026

Springfield: – $1,070

Struthers: + $184,801

West Branch: – $550,201

Western Reserve: – $109,281

Youngstown: + $310,165

Trumbull County

Bloomfield-Mespo: – $85,260

Bristol: – $192,142

Brookfield: + $132,540

Champion: + $292,186

Girard: + $200,430

Howland: + $652,659

Hubbard: + $80,219

Joseph Badger: – $139,144

LaBrae: + $43,140

Lakeview: – $144,498

Liberty: – $72,906

Lordstown: + $106,057

Maplewood: – $251,260

Mathews: + $44,801

McDonald: + $57,202

Newton Falls: + $79,444

Niles: + $957,833

Southington: + $2,511

Warren: + $2,480,045

Weathersfield: + $171,396

Columbiana County

Beaver: – $471,243

Columbiana: + $312,751

Crestview: – $342

East Liverpool: + $330,804

East Palestine: + $104,130

Leetonia: + $47,614

Lisbon: + $147,187

Salem: + $898,042

Southern: – $263,094

United: – $345,239

Wellsville: + $502,800