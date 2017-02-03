Valley Christian falls to VASJ at home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Vikings traveled to Valley Christian this evening and earned a 45-33 win behind the scoring of Jerry Higgins and Daniel McGarry – who totaled 17 and 13 points respectively. Jhalen Hill also scored 10 points. VASJ is currently ranked 9th this week in Division III.

Jamynk Jackson led the Eagles with 12 points. Elijah Anderson and Milan Square both scored 8 apiece.

The first time this season when the Vikings played Valley Christian (on January 17), the then-9th ranked team defeated the Eagles – 78-51.

Next up for Valley Christian (6-7) is a matchup on Tuesday against Open Door Christian. Tomorrow, the Vikings (10-5) will entertain Mentor.