Woman crashes car following police chase in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A traffic stop on the south side late Thursday ended in a police chase and crash where officers ended up using a taser to subdue the suspect.

Police attempted to pull over a car about 11:30 p.m. on Hillman for speeding. The driver, later identified at 23-year-old Eraysha Campbell, took off and led police on a short chase before officers called off the pursuit because of the high rate of speed, according to a police report.

Officers then located the vehicle a second time on Clearmount Drive. As officers got out of the cruiser to approach the vehicle, Campbell took off again, narrowly missing an officer as he was exiting the cruiser.

Campbell crashed the vehicle she was driving near the intersection of Firnely and Indianola avenues.

Officers asked Campbell to get out the car but she refused and continued to rev the engine. After several attempts to get her to come out, officers broke the driver’s side window and attempted to remove Campbell from the car. She continued to resist so officers deployed their taser and were finally able to get her out of the car, according to the report.

Campbell is charged with driving under suspension, running from police and resisting arrest.