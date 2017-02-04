Fitch edges Hubbard in overtime thriller

Austintown Fitch junior Randy Smith scored a game high 30 points in the Falcon’s 63-61 overtime victory over Hubbard Friday night. Smith scored 7 of his 30 points, and went 4 for 6 from the free throw line in the extra session. Junior Kole Klasic added 12 points for the Falcons.

Hubbard was led in scoring by senior Travis Kopanic with 17 points. Senior Dillon O’Hara chipped in 12 for the Eagles

Next up for Austintown Fitch, the Falcons will host Lakeside on Tuesday. Hubbard will look to bounce back against Poland.