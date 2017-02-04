New Mill Creek Park committee talks development opportunities



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The new Development Advisory Committee for Mill Creek Metroparks got together Saturday for the first time.

The group’s agenda was to set some clear-cut goals for the future. Some of the topics included development opportunities, donations and the best way to use your tax dollars.

“Being a tax levy funded entity, they want to make sure we’re spending the dollars wisely,” Executive Director Aaron Young said. “We have a core mission. We have a comprehensive plan that we follow and it’s best to do our business out in plain sight.”

Young said he doesn’t have a vote on the board, but that his job is to provide the volunteers with as much information as possible to move forward.