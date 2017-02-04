Queen Bees represent Austintown in state Lego competition

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some middle-schoolers from Austintown are in Dayton this weekend for the state competition in the First Lego League.

The competition is similar to robotics. The team is called the Queen Bees.

It’s an-all girls squad and is the first team from Austintown Middle School to qualify for the state competition.

They’re judged on things such as teamwork ability, the robot’s design and how the robot runs.

“So the girls had to select an animal and decide how to create an innovative solution, which improved the animal human interaction,” said coach Kate Moran. “They of course chose honey bees this year, hence the name Queen Bees.”

The competition ends Sunday.