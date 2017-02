MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – A $100,000 bond was set for a Mercer man accused of kidnapping two children and harming a young child.

Kyle Selden of Coolspring Township is being held in Mercer County Jail.

The injured child is less than six years old.

The incident happened Thursday.

Selden is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, kidnapping of a minor and attempting to elude police.